A disqualified driver from Coventry who failed to stop for police and ended up crashing into a tree has been jailed for 16 months.

Officers spotted a red Transit van being driven with a flat tyre on the A46 near Wootton Wawen around 1pm on 25th August.

They tried to stop the van but the driver – Remus Bahica – continued.

Remus Bachia

A pursuit began and shortly afterwards a stinger was used to stop the van, which ended up colliding with a tree, with Bahica being arrested by officers.

The 32-year-old, who was already banned from driving and had no insurance, was subsequently charged with:

• Driving a motor vehicle dangerously

• Using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance

• Failing to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required by constable/traffic warden

• Driving while disqualified

Appearing at Warwick Crown Court on Tuesday (10th October), Bahica, of Ransom Road, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 16 months in prison and banned from driving for 44 months.

He was also made to pay a victim surcharge of £187.

The van crashed in Wootton Wawen

PC Lauren Bradley said: “Bahica apologised for his actions, however this does not take away from the fact that he knowingly put all other road users at risk.

"Bahica hit a tree while trying to escape police so I hope he’ll take time to reflect while behind bars on how much worse the consequences of his actions could have been.

"Driving without a license or insurance is incredibly reckless and it is by sheer luck that no one other than Bahica was injured during his course of driving dangerously and failing to stop.

"We will always do everything we can to pursue those involved in dangerous driving and make sure we can bring them to justice where possible to ensure the safety of the public.”