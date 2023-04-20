POLICE were called to Stratford-upon-Avon School on Tuesday, 18th April afternoon to deal with a ‘serious incident’ involving a 16-year-old male student which interrupted lessons.

Parents were informed about the incident in an email sent at 5.13pm by headteacher Neil Wallace which stated there had been a ‘disruptive student’ but adding that other students had not been at risk.

Stratford-upon-Avon School.

The Herald was contacted by a concerned parent who said a student had gained access to a classroom and threatened pupils and a teacher.

Mr Wallace told the Herald: “Unfortunately there was an incident in school that resulted in the police being called to the site to deal with a dysregulated and disruptive student.

“Contrary to speculation, there was no knife involved and the school did not go into lockdown, however numerous lessons were interrupted.

“Staff responded appropriately, and the police helped remove the individual concerned from the premises. The issue was resolved within 30 minutes. The school cannot discuss an individual student, but appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.”

Warwickshire Police said they were called to a school on Alcester Road in Stratford at 2.10pm yesterday (Tuesday, 18th) following a report of a pupil being disruptive.

A spokesperson said: “Officers attended and a 16-year-old boy was spoken to.”