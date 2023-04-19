Police were called to a Kineton High School this morning (Wednesday 19th) shortly after 10.15am to respond to an incident involving three local youths.

It is understood the youths were on the school premises and children were kept inside the school for their safety as a precaution.

Warwickshire Police (63647460)

A police spokesperson said it was an “isolated incident” relating to local youths, which was contained and was safely resolved.