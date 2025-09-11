POLICE officers in Stratford almost had to literally grab the bull by the horns last night (10th September) after receiving a call from a resident.

Officers from the Warwickshire Rural Crime team got word of a large bull taking a stroll down Warwick Road.

The rural team were joined by members of the Stratford Response Team C. Details of the event, which included officers luring the bull, named ‘Sir Loin’ by the team, back into a field using a bright red jumper, were shared on social media.

“It’s safe to say we don’t get many calls like this, and none of us could remember the last time we attended a “safe bull handling” course.

Warwickshire Police officers with the runaway bull

“As such, we deployed the only tactic left to us… PC Meades (volunteered by his “very supportive” colleagues) was handed a bright red jumper and nudged towards a nearby field.

“Unsurprisingly, it worked like a charm. Our new friend then decided to play hide-and-seek with officers behind a tree.”

The situation was secured, but not without a last minute scare.

The team added: “We were eventually able to secure the well-tempered bull back in his field. But not before he gave one officer a proper fright, which resulted in some very nimble footwork back over the gate.

“Thankfully, both officers and bull are now back where they should be, with no injuries reported.”



