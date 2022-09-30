Police called after fight breaks out in a Stratford shop

POLICE were called to a fight in a Stratford shop last night (Thursday).

The incident happened at the One Stop Shop, Rother Street, and is believed to have involved three men.

Warwickshire Police said: “At 6.45pm on Thursday, 29th September, police were called to a fight taking place in a shop on Stratford’s Rother Street.

“Police arrived within minutes – but those involved had already fled the scene.

“It is believed that three men were involved in the altercation and some stock in the shop was damaged during the struggle.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, citing incident 237 of 29th September.”