FIVE people have been arrested by police investigating the theft of £100,000 of silver and gold from an antiques store in Mickleton.

Mickleton Antiques on Stratford Road was broken into on Monday, 17th October.

Burglars removed the building’s alarm system, entered the shop and stole multiple items of jewellery.

Gloucestershire Police said officers from the Operation Vanguard Team arrested five people on Thursday morning (3rd November) after executing warrants at addresses in Cheltenham, Churchdown and Gloucester.

A 41-year-old man from Churchdown, a 38-year-old woman from Gloucester, a 33-year-old man from Cheltenham, a 21-year-old man from Cheltenham and an 18-year-old man from Cheltenham were all arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Acting chief inspector Marcus Forbes-George, from the Cotswolds and Stroud Operation Vanguard Team, said: "We've been working tirelessly since the burglary was reported to us, as brazen crimes like this will not be tolerated here in Gloucestershire.

"Crimes like these have a massive impact on victims and we will do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.

"I'd like to thank everyone who has been involved for their hard work and dedication as our investigation continues."

Officers would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the burglary, saw suspicious activity in the area, or who has information which could assist the investigation.

Information can be reported online, quoting incident 121 of 17th October, at www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report

Alternatively you can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.