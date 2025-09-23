A 17-YEAR-OLD boy has been arrested following reports of someone with a knife at Warwickshire College in Leamington this afternoon.

The report was made to the police at 12.22pm and it has been confirmed by the police that there were no injuries. As part of the investigation, searches of the boy’s property are being carried out.

Two other boys were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder following an incident while officers were present at the scene.

Chief Inspector Simon Ryan, policing commander for South Warwickshire, said: “This was clearly a terrifying incident for everyone concerned and I would like to reassure people that we have taken prompt action to detain a suspect.

“A 17-year-old boy was arrested a short time later at his home following enquiries at the scene. He has been arrested on suspicion of attempt to wounding and possession of an offensive weapon.

Warwickshire Police arrest

“At this time, we believe the incident was part of a disagreement and we don’t believe there is any further risk to the community.

“We are aware of footage of the incident on social media, and this is forming part of our enquiries. I’d encourage anyone with video footage to contact the police.

“We will maintain a police presence at the school, and I’d urge anyone with concerns to speak to one of our officers.”

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries can make contact via their website or by calling 101 and quoting incident 132 of 23 September 2025. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



