THIRTEEN people have been arrested in south Warwickshire as part of a week-long operation targetting drug dealing.

Warwickshire Police said officers had also confiscated more than 250 wraps of class A drugs as well as providing help to vulnerable people at risk of being exploited by criminal gangs.

The operation, which ran from 6th-10th February, involved plain clothed and high visibility patrols in Stratford, Warwick and Leamington.

During one search of a house in Culworth Close, Leamington, on 6th February officers seized more than 50 wraps of class A drugs and arrested two suspected drug dealers.

Later the same day, officers seized class A drugs and more than £1,600 in cash after they spotted a suspected drug deal in Clarendon Square, Leamington.

Detective Inspector Wayne Reynolds, of Warwickshire CID, said: “The trade in drugs causes misery at every stage, this includes the exploitation of children on the streets of Warwickshire. We will use every tool at our disposal to tackle problem.

“We were also able to gather a lot of intelligence that will help us in our continued effort to tackle drug crime.

“We will continue to target those who deal drugs and exploit vulnerable people. With the support of our local partners and the public we can continue to make a Warwickshire as hostile as possible for criminals to operate in.”

Information about drug dealing or the exploitation of vulnerable people can be provided at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or by calling 101.

Information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.