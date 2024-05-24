Warwickshire Police are appealing for help to trace Elizabeth Jones who has been missing from Salford Priors since this morning (Friday).

Elizabeth is 5ft 9in tall with brown hair. She drives a black Honda Civic.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call police on 999. Any other information that may help police can be provided by going to www.warwickshire.police.uk or call 101.