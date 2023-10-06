Police have appealed for help in finding a missing teen.

Chloe Byrne went missing from her home in Studley after saying that she was visiting an address in Alcester.

Chloe Byrne, 15, is missing.

She was last seen on 1st October at her house in Studley, wearing black leggings, a coat with a fur hood, and black trainers.

Chloe is 15, 5ft 6in tall, with blue eyes, very long blonde hair and a slim build. She has a piercing on the right-hand side of her nose.

If you have seen Chloe, contact 999 as soon as possible. If you have information on where she might be, contact www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101.

https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/.../have-you-seen.../