Police appeal for witnesses to Stratford catalytic converter theft to come forward

POLICE are trying to trace two people who witnessed the theft of a catalytic converter in Stratford last week.

Thieves stole the item from a car in Welcombe Road at 9.15pm on Friday (11th November).

Two people let the victim know about the theft, but left no details.

Police said the incident was being linked to another theft of a catalytic converter the same night in Arthur Road, Stratford.

PC Stuart Mucklow said: “We’re keen to identify the two people who alerted the victim to the theft as they might have important information that could help us to identify the offenders.

“These thefts leave the vehicles’ owners with a repair bill and other potential damage to rectify.

“While we carry out patrols to target vehicle crime, I would urge the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour.

“We always advise people to park in well-lit areas and park your vehicle in a garage if you have one. In addition, marking your catalytic converter with your vehicle identification number will help police identify the owner should it be stolen and deter a thief.”

Anyone with information that could help police, can call 101.