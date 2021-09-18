Police officers continuing to investigate a public order incident in Snitterfield are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.

A man and a woman – believed to be in their mid 40s – were in a black Volvo outside the Snitterfield Arms pub around 9pm on Friday, 9th July when an altercation is understood to have taken place and members of the public intervened.

Warwickshire Police Appeal (47776363)

PC Sian Scarle said: “We appreciate the incident took place a little while ago but we know a number of people stepped in to help following the altercation and we are keen to hear from any of them.

“We’d also appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch if they have information that could help with our continued investigation.”

Enquiries are currently ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101 and speak to PC Sian Scarle.