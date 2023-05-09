Stratford Police are appealing for any witnesses to anti-social behaviour that took place at the Western Road McDonald’s yesterday (Monday).

A spokesperson said: “Around 6pm yesterday, Monday 8th May, a group of young people were causing disruption in the McDonald's restaurant on Western Road, Stratford.

“The group aged between 13 to 15 were spoken to by off duty officers, but to take further action we need your help.”

They then asked that any witnesses to the this incident to email them contact details so they can be in touch: su.snt@warwickshire.police.uk