WARWICKSHIRE Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an assault in Alcester.

The incident took place on Gunners Bridge at around 2pm on Monday 4th August.

The victim, an elderly man, was stood on the bridge on Kinwarton Road when he was allegedly assaulted by an unknown man wearing a blue bucket hat and a grey top.

The suspect may have been carrying fishing equipment, and walking with a woman wearing dark clothing.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: “Our Alcester Safer Neighbourhood Team are asking for anyone who may have seen this happen or has information that could help with their enquiries. to get in touch, quoting crime number 23/33543/25.

“You can do so online or via Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”