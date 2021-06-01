Warwickshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information following an alleged aggravated burglary in Stratford-upon-Avon this morning (Tuesday).

The incident took place at a house in St Peters Way at approximately 7.30am.

Police arrested two men at the scene for suspected aggravated burglary and wounding.

This is believed to be an isolated incident representing no threat to the wider community.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information, CCTV or video that can help investigations to come forward.

This can be reported via the Warwickshire Police website or by calling 101 quoting incident number 21 of 1 June 2021. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.