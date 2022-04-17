Police have sadly confirmed that a man in his 30s died in Saturday evening’s accident on the M40

In a statement delivered at 11am today (Sunday), Warwickshire Police said: “We're appealing for information following a fatal collision on the M40 last night.

“Shortly after 7pm, a single vehicle collision took place between junction 11 for Banbury and junction 12 for Gaydon (southbound).

“The sole occupant of the vehicle, a man in his 30s, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.”

The motorway was closed in both directions for several hours while emergency services were in attendance. Northbound has now fully reopened, and southbound is running with one lane closed.

If anyone witnessed the collision or has any information which could assist with enquiries, they are asked to call 101 quoting incident number 260 of 16 April 2022.

Another accident earlier this week, on Tuesday, also saw the motorway shut northbound between J11 A422 (Banbury) and J12 B4451 Gaydon Road (Gaydon) following a crash involving a van and a car.