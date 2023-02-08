POLICE are trying to trace a Good Samaritan who stop to help the victim of a hit-and-run in Shipston.

The incident happened outside Tesco Express in Telegraph Street on 26th January. A car collided with a woman at around 9.30am and then left the scene.

Warwickshire Police Appeal (62338196)

A witness to the collision, who was driving a black VW Tiguan, stopped to help the injured woman, who suffered minor cuts and bruises.

The Good Samaritan, a woman, left without leaving her contact details and officers are now trying to speak to her to see if she can help with their enquiries.

Anyone who can help identify the witness, or has any other information that could help police identify the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision, can email trafficcpo@warwickshire.police.uk quoting collision reference 1269787.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.