Warwickshire Police are trying to locate a witness to an assault yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon in Stratford.

A spokersperson said: “A member of the public flagged down a female officer at the back of the police station shortly after midday to tell her an assault was taking place in Firs Garden in Grove Road.

Warwickshire police appeal for witness

“We’re continuing to investigate the incident and as part of our ongoing enquiries we’d like to speak to the member of the public as a witness.

“If it was you, please contact the force quoting incident 157 of 12 September.”