A MAN has sparked a police appeal for information after he was reported to have indecently exposed himself in a Warwickshire village.

According to Warwickshire Police, the incident took place in Lapworth at around 3.50pm on Saturday (14 May). Officers said a man was reported for performing a lewd act by the junction of Catesby Lane and Lapworth Street.

He was described as being white, around 5ft 10in to 6ft tall, aged between 30-40 and of a large build. He was believed to have been wearing shorts and a polo shirt.

The man left in the direction of Catesby Lane.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 259 of 14th May 2022.

Information can also be given to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or via their website.