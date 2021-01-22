Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses or information after a woman was bitten by a dog in Wellesbourne last week.

At around 11.15am on Friday, 15th January, a woman was walking her dog on Mountford Sports Field when a black labrador approached her and bit her on her knee. The woman required hospital treatment for the injury.

The labrador and its owner – believed to be a white woman in her late 50s or early 60s, with short grey hair – then left the location.

Enquiries are ongoing and investigating officers have asked anyone with information to call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 102 of 15 January 2021.