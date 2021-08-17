Home   News   Article

Police appeal for help to find missing teenager

By Ben Lugg
Published: 11:46, 17 August 2021

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 14-year-old boy who they believe may be in the Alcester area.

Jack Stephens (50300818)
Jack Stephens is 5’7” tall, of a medium build, with short black wavy hair. He is believed to be wearing dark trousers and a dark-coloured hooded top or jacket, and may have access to a mountain bike.

Officers are concerned for Jack’s welfare. Anyone with information that could help locate him should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 92 of 11 August 2021.

