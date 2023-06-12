Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Public urged to call 999 if they spot missing Stratford man Vagans Hursudjans, 39

By Gill Sutherland
-
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 17:50, 12 June 2023
 | Updated: 17:58, 12 June 2023

Warwickshire Police are appealing for help to find a missing man from Stratford.

Vagans Hursudjans, aged 39, is believed to be still in the Stratford area on foot.

Public urged to call 999 if they spot missing Stratford man Vagans Hursudjans, 39
Public urged to call 999 if they spot missing Stratford man Vagans Hursudjans, 39

He is possibly wearing a dark tracksuit, black and blue trainers, dark baseball cap and he may have the hood of his tracksuit up.

Please call 999 if you see him or, if you know of his whereabouts, please call 101 or visit Report | Warwickshire Police citing incident 250 of 12 June.

All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon Gill Sutherland
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE