Warwickshire Police are appealing for help to find a missing man from Stratford.

Vagans Hursudjans, aged 39, is believed to be still in the Stratford area on foot.

Public urged to call 999 if they spot missing Stratford man Vagans Hursudjans, 39

He is possibly wearing a dark tracksuit, black and blue trainers, dark baseball cap and he may have the hood of his tracksuit up.

Please call 999 if you see him or, if you know of his whereabouts, please call 101 or visit Report | Warwickshire Police citing incident 250 of 12 June.