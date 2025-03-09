Warwickshire Police have appealed for helping in finding missing teenager Stewart who was reported missing earlier this week.

The 14-year-old was last seen in Stratford on Thursday afternoon but is also known to have connections to Nuneaton as well.

Stewart has been missing since Thursday

Described at 5ft tall with short black hair, he was thought to be wearing a black jacket, black trousers and a black hat at the time of his disappearance.

If you know where Stewart is or you have seen him, report it to police by calling 101 quoting incident number 155 of 3 March.