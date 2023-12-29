Police are appealing for a key witness who may have information about suspected hit-and-run in Wellesbourne that led to the sad death of Daniel Livingstone.

At 9:30pm on 14th December, 20-year-old Daniel Livingstone from Wellesbourne was struck by a white Volkswagen Golf in the village.

Daniel Livingstone.

The Golf was allegedly overtaking another vehicle (now thought to be a grey Peugeot 2008) on Bridge Street.

The Golf then reportedly collided with Daniel and carried him 450 metres on the bonnet before he is believed to have fallen off near a shop down the road.

Neither car stopped at the scene.

Daniel sadly passed away from his injuries in hospital on Monday, 25th December.

Warwickshire Police said: “His family is being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer at this time.

“We are looking to talk to the driver of a grey Peugeot 2008 (post-2021 model), who we have reason to believe may have witnessed the collision or the events immediately preceding it.

“If you are this driver, or if you know who this might be, please contact us as soon as possible citing Incident 319 of 14 December:

• Online at warwickshire.police.uk/report

• By phone on 101

• Anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111

Following enquiries, a 34-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on Friday, 15th December at around 4.30pm.

Two individuals who allegedly misled investigating police officers (a 60-year-old woman from Leamington and a 37-year-old man from Warwick) have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The 60-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer.

All are currently on bail pending further investigation.