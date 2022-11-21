Police appeal following indecent exposure report in Stratford

A MAN was reported to have exposed himself on the canal path in Stratford.

Warwickshire Police released an image of a man officers would like to speak to following the indecent at about 3pm on Saturday 12th November.

The image released by Warwickshire Police. (60795767)

Investigating officer PC Paige Adams said: “We appreciate the photo of the man isn't the best but I'm hoping someone will be able to help us identify him.

"We know there were several people in the area at the time and we're asking any of them to come forward if they saw anything or recognise the man."

Anyone with information is asked to get in contact Warwickshire Police on 101 or visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report quoting incident 220 of 12th November.