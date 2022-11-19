Police appeal after masked robbers steal man's phone in Stratford

MASKED robbers assaulted a man and stole his phone during an attack on Waterside in Stratford.

Warwickshire Police have appealed for information following the incident at about 3.56pm on Thursday (17th November).

Police would like to talk with the two men photographed. (60769358)

Officers have released a photo of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident and are appealing for the public’s help to identify them.

They said it is believed the men may be able to assist with enquiries.

PC Paige Adams from Stratford Police Station said: “One of the lines of enquiry we are currently following is that this was a targeted attack and the offenders and victim were known to each other.

“The photo of the men isn’t the best but I’m hoping someone will be able to provide us with information that helps us to identify them.”

Anyone who recognises the men, or has any other information, can call 101 quoting incident 204 of 17th November 2022.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.