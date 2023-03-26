Police appeal after man found on Warwick street with stab wounds

A MAN was found with stab wounds to his stomach in Warwick yesterday evening (Saturday).

Warwickshire Police said a member of the public found the man near the junction with Arden Close and Spinney Hill at 5pm and took him to hospital.

He was said to be in a serious but stable condition.

Warwickshire Police Appeal (63199365)

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Detective Sergeant Alan Hands from Warwickshire Police CID said: “We believe the stabbing has occurred elsewhere, possibly in a property, before the victim has arrived at this location and been discovered.

“We’re working to establish where the attack took place and are appealing to the public for help, especially if they saw the man.

“It was quite a busy time of the day so we’re confident people will have seen the victim not realising he was badly injured.

“He is of large build and was wearing a dark hoody and dark tracksuit bottoms. He was carrying an orange towel to help stem the flow of blood.

“We’re asking people in the area to check dash cam and doorbell footage to see if they can identify anything that may help our investigation.”

Anyone with information can visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101, quoting incident 268 of 25th March 2023.

Alternatively, information can be provided, anonymously, to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.