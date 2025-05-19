Three people have been arrested in connection with a collision that killed a woman near Bourton-on-the Water on Thursday, 15th May.

Officers investigating the collision are now appealing for witnesses who may have seen cars travelling in the area at the time to come forward.

The collision, which involved a black Subaru Forester and a red Ford Fiesta, took place at around 6.35pm on the A436 in Notgrove.

Gloucestershire Constabulary appeal

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and four other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries, where they remain at this time.

Three people, a 20-year-old man from Lancashire, a 21-year-old woman from Lancashire, and a 17-year-old boy from Cornwall, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and remain in police custody.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a black Subaru Forester, a white Ford Transit van and a black Volkswagen T-Cross travelling along the A429 and A436 from Stow-on-the-Wold towards Andoversford prior to the collision.

Police are also keen to speak with the occupants of a red Ford Focus that drove past the vehicles involved travelling along the A436 towards Bourton moments before the collision.

Anyone with information, or who has dashcam footage which they believe to be relevant, is asked to contact police online by using the following form and quoting incident number 472 of 15 May: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/