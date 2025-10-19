JUST days after two children were horribly injured in a fall, young people are continuing to climb on roofs of buildings in Stratford.

Warwickshire Police said they had received a number of reports of young people climbing and jumping on the roofs of buildings.

This included children in Stratford-upon-Avon School uniform – the same school attended by the two boys, aged 11 and 12, who fell off the roof of a building on Masons Road.

Police issued a statement urging parents in Stratford – as well as in Nuneaton where there is also an issue – to make sure their children are safe in Stratford.

Supt Stephen Flavell called for the dangerous activity to stop.

“We’re really concerned that someone is going to get seriously injured – or worse – if this continues,” he said.

“Not only is this anti-social behaviour but it is also a huge safety issue, and we’re currently working with our partner agencies to try and deter this behaviour from happening.”

Supt Flavell added: “We would also urge parents to please check where their children are playing and, if needed, warn them about the dangers of climbing on properties.”

Warwickshire Police said that if anyone witnesses a person climbing on a rooftop, they should call 999 and give the best location and description possible.

The two boys involved in the Masons Road incident, which took place on Sunday 28th September, were taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital via air ambulance. A third boy was reportedly also involved, but emergency services said that his injuries were less severe.

Stratford-upon-Avon School deputy headteacher Karen Berwick also warned parents about the dangers of children climbing onto buildings.

In an email, she said: “We can not stress enough how incredibly dangerous this is, we will be speaking to students in school about it but parents/carers need to know where their children are and what they are doing when they leave school and when they go out with friends.

“None of us want to see another accident that could so easily be avoided.”

She also gave an update on the boys’ recoveries – at the time of the incident one was said to have life-threatening injuries.

She wrote: “I am pleased to tell you that, although still in hospital receiving treatment, both children involved in the accident are making progress towards recovery. We understand this will be a long journey for them and it will be some time before they return to school.”



