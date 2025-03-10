Man taken to hospital after being stabbed close to Stratford railway station

A MAN was stabbed in the leg during an incident close to Stratford railway station this afternoon (Monday).

Emergency services were out in force at Brunel Way, just opposite the station, with three police cars, two ambulances and the air ambulance in attendance.

Part of pavement had been cordoned off.

Warwickshire Police told the Herald: “We were called at 3.17pm today (Monday, 10th March) to a report of a serious assault near to Stratford train station.

“A man in his 20s received a suspected stab wound to his thigh and has been taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

“The victim and the suspect are believed to be known to each other, and a number of enquiries are currently ongoing.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 219 of 10th March.”