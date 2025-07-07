POLICE and Fire crews in Stratford had a more unusual call out on Saturday (5th July) to reports of two women locked in an ATM at Coventry Building Society.

Emergency services attended the scene at the building society on Wood Street. Warwickshire Fire & Rescue used the jaws of life to free the two staff members.

Warwickshire Police shared details of the incident on the Stratford Police Facebook page. The post had plenty of tongue in cheek references to all things to do with money.

Coventry Building Society in Stratford

“You may have noticed a little commotion on Wood Street this morning that managed to pique plenty of Interest. Police and fire were called to a concern for welfare at Coventry Building Society. We were Deposited to the scene following reports of two females locked in an ATM. Don’t worry, we chequed, they were staff!

“After a short time, the two females were thankfully released and are now Safe on Account of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service jaws of life, providing a Gold standard service. I bet they weren’t Banking on that when they went into work this morning but a Mint job all round!”