EMERGENCY services were called to the Grosvenor Hotel in Stratford on Monday night (22nd September) following reports of a baby in possible cardiac arrest.

Police officers and ambulance crews were called to the hotel on Warwick Road at around 9.30pm. On arrival they found that the parents of the baby had notified hotel staff and immediately started CPR, and shortly after it was confirmed the baby was breathing.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: “We were called to reports of a baby in possible cardiac arrest at the Grosvenor Hotel at around 9.30pm last night (22 September).

“Officers and ambulance colleagues attended, and at 9.43pm it was confirmed the baby was breathing.

The Grosvenor Hotel in Stratford

“The baby was born prematurely and had vomited in its sleep. The parents noticed immediately, notified hotel staff and performed CPR.

“Ambulance crews confirmed the parents’ actions were swift and correct, and the baby was taken to Warwick Hospital to be checked over.”

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We were called to a medical case at a property on Warwick Road, Stratford at 9.26pm.

“An ambulance and paramedic officer responded and treated a child on scene before conveying them to hospital for further care.”



