A YEAR 5 student won her school a peace pole after impressing judges with her international design as part of a Stratford Rotary Club competition.

Hattie Lord, aged 10, from Stratford Primary School in Broad Street created a peace pole which featured flags from various nations in the shape of hearts. She explained the design focuses on the world needing peace and love as well as showing that ‘we care about different paths and nationalities’.

The Rotary Club had 56 entries from Year 5 students from Stratford primary and St Andrew’s School, Shottery, with three winners chosen from each – and one overcall winner.