The official opening of seven eco-friendly affordable homes on Gwens Grove in Bearley was the perfect opportunity to remember the scheme’s namesake and Bearley community icon, Gwen Smith.

The festive event on Monday was organised by Pauline Murphy, who was a life-long friend of Gwen Smith and who now lives on Gwens Grove, together with Warwickshire Rural Housing Association (WRHA), who developed and manages the homes.

Despite the freezing temperatures, the local community came together with Gwen’s family and local councillors, including Cllr Mark Cargill, chair of Stratford District Council, to raise a glass in memory of Gwen.

Gwen Smith passed away earlier this year aged 101. She was a well-known and much-loved member of the Bearley community who’d made a big difference to the lives of many local people.

She lived her early life down the road in Snitterfield, part of a farming family, and moved to Bearley after she got married. Her two children, Heather and Roger grew up in Bearley, living just behind Gwens Grove.