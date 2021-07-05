Boris Johnson has revealed the next stages out of lockdown in a Downing Street press conference.

The Prime Minister will tear up current rules in a fortnight on July 19 if the situation with the pandemic doesn't worsen dramatically.

He told the public face masks are no longer required in most settings, with social distancing rules removed for pubs and restaurants, and told people "to learn to live with the virus".

There will no longer be restrictions on the number of people inside and outside and school bubbles at schools will be removed.

The work from home rule will also be lifted.

Mr Johnson set out a five point plan on easing restrictions, which included re-opening nightclubs and letting people make their own choices.

He admitted a decision would be made on July 12, but that delaying reducing restrictions until winter would work in favour of the virus.

The news of being allowed to ditch masks was welcomed by one MP, who said she is looking forward to not wearing one.

Helen Whately, Secretary of State for Care told Sky News: “I, like others, have followed the guidance on when you should or shouldn’t wear them.

“We’re looking forward to not having to wear one in so many circumstances.

“We’re going to ask people to take personal responsibility on choices like that.

“Like many others, I can’t wait to not wear a mask, but I will be cautious and try to make the right judgements and follow guidance on this.”

The Prime Minister also explained to people there would be no one metre-plus rule in hospitality venues.

He also told people the working from home guidance will be dropped and workers are okay to return to the office, if their employers permit.