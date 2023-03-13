A PLUMBER’S kind deed helped him tap into a completely different way of life.

Jack Brindley launched his own plumbing business in December 2019 but months later, the entire country was plunged into lockdown due to the pandemic and he found himself unable to work.

Using copper piping and tools left in his van, he carefully crafted eight copper hearts. He and partner Annabelle attached a hand-written note to each one and left them on the doorstep of neighbours.