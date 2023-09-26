Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Wootton Wawen plays host to annual Forest of Arden Agricultural Society ploughing and hedging match

By Lise Evans
-
levans@stratford-herald.com
Published: 21:00, 26 September 2023

To see and purchase high res photos click here.

IN the fields of Edstone Farm, near Wootton Wawen, more than 80 people from across the country recently competed for the accolade of being named the top hedge-layer or champion ploughman.

Judges Gordon Robson and John Matthews watched over competitors as they took part in the Forest of Arden Ploughing Match held at Edstone Farm near Wootton Wawen held last Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson
Judges Gordon Robson and John Matthews watched over competitors as they took part in the Forest of Arden Ploughing Match held at Edstone Farm near Wootton Wawen held last Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Sunday (17th September) saw the return of the annual Forest of Arden Agricultural Society’s skills competitions and crafts and produce show.

All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon Lise Evans
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE