To see and purchase high res photos click here.

IN the fields of Edstone Farm, near Wootton Wawen, more than 80 people from across the country recently competed for the accolade of being named the top hedge-layer or champion ploughman.

Judges Gordon Robson and John Matthews watched over competitors as they took part in the Forest of Arden Ploughing Match held at Edstone Farm near Wootton Wawen held last Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Sunday (17th September) saw the return of the annual Forest of Arden Agricultural Society’s skills competitions and crafts and produce show.