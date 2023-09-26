Wootton Wawen plays host to annual Forest of Arden Agricultural Society ploughing and hedging match
Published: 21:00, 26 September 2023
IN the fields of Edstone Farm, near Wootton Wawen, more than 80 people from across the country recently competed for the accolade of being named the top hedge-layer or champion ploughman.
Sunday (17th September) saw the return of the annual Forest of Arden Agricultural Society’s skills competitions and crafts and produce show.