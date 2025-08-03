Plenty of fun had at Shipston Fish ‘n’ Frolics Festival

There was angling and a lot of fun at the appropriately named Fish ‘n’ Frolics Festival in Shipston last weekend (25th to 27th July).

Hosted by Shipston Angling Club, the annual event is in its 12th year and carries on with its mission to nurture a love of fishing.

Club chairman Stuart Flemming was especially pleased to see so many children taking part this year.

Helpers and organisers Stuart Flemming, Tracey Flemming, Laura Flemming, Shaun Flemming and Matt Evans kept the show on the road at thre Fish & Frolics music festival at Shipston Sports Club on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

“We had a fairground, which is always a hit with the children. And face painting was popular all weekend.

“The highlight for me is seeing all the children running around enjoying themselves. I led the fishing at the lake and we had about 60 children new to fishing come and try it over the three days.

“We're trying to introduce new anglers and juniors into the club so that was a big success, they were all catching fish.”

Luckily the weather stayed dry as in previous years wet weather has dampened the event.

Anabelle Deary, aged seven, having her face painted at the Fish & Frolics music festival at Shipston Sports Club on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

“The first eight or nine years that we did the festival, it rained every single day,” Stuart explained. “It became a bit of a running joke and people would say ‘it’ll rain this weekend because it's the Fish ‘n’ Frolics Festival’.”

He continued: “Now that we're established we have a good following. People know they can come and enjoy good music, food and the drinks and are not going to be ripped off, as we keep all the prices low. I'm really chuffed with how the weekend went, this year was probably our best.”

Families enjoying themselves at the Fish & Frolics music festival at Shipston Sports Club on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

