'Please continue to do the right thing in Tier 3' say council and police

As Stratford district’s harsh Tier 3 rating continued to cause frustration, the police and county council asked residents to “continue to do the right thing”.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “Whilst I share the disappointment of all our residents at the fact that Warwickshire is in the highest Tier of Covid-19 restrictions, I want to take the opportunity to say that now is not the time for despondency or anger at our current position. Now is the time for redoubling our efforts as a county to do the right thing for Warwickshire and continue to drive down our rates of infections.

“The rules are tough and I want to thank you all for doing everything you have done so far for your families, for your friends and for your communities.”

Echoing Cllr Seccombe’s plea to follow the rules, Warwickshire’s Assistant Chief Constable, Alex Franklin-Smith, said: “We have to remember that, while things do seem to be headed in the right direction, the virus still remains a threat and there is yet more for us to do as we continue to protect our communities and health services.

“Our officers will continue to play their part in the response to the pandemic with a proportionate and considered approach based on engaging with people to help them understand the rules and why they are in place. We will support the vast majority who follow the rules by ensuring those who deliberately put others at risk face consequences for their actions.”

Reminder of Tier 3 rules

What you can do

• Residents can leave their homes for any reason; meet others in parks and in public gardens subject to the rule of six and social distancing

• Visit non-essential shops, which are now allowed to open in time for the run-up to the festive period (Residents are encouraged to ‘shop local’ where possible, as independent traders have been amongst the hardest hit by eight months of restrictions)

• Hairdressers and nail bars are allowed to open

• Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools are all allowed to open,

• churches, synagogues, mosques and temples will be open for communal worship (but social distancing will apply)

• Organised outdoor sport will resume.

What you can’t do

• Meet other people in their home or garden;

• Visit pubs, bars or restaurants, which must regrettably stay closed (except to provide takeaway food and drink);

• Attend large organised events; and

• Visit Cinemas, clubs or other entertainment venues;

• Return to work places unless they absolutely have to and are unable to work from home.