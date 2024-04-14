URGENT repair work needs to be done to save Cox’s Island from complete erosion.

The nature reserve on the River Avon which is home to swans, ducks, geese and other birds is a familiar sight to anyone crossing the river using Tramway Bridge but rising water levels caused by flooding and wash from increased river traffic means the island needs to be shored up with a cement collar or ring before the erosion process becomes irreversible; the work could cost £200,000.

Stratford swan warden Cyril Bennis is campaigning to raise funds for Cox’s Island on the River Avon in Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson

According to Stratford swan warden and former mayor, Cyril Bennis, the nature reserve has needed protection for the last seven to ten years.