A DISTRICT councillor’s plea to prioritise environmental considerations over “the playthings of pretty rich people” at Wellesbourne Airfield has been rejected.

Cllr Dave Passingham (Green, Shipston South) highlighted concerns that Stratford District Council’s emerging economic strategy, being produced in partnership with Warwick District Council, is not sufficiently focused on climate change, particularly in relation to transport.

The strategy says that “whilst retaining and enhancing its aviation activities, [the district council] acknowledges the location and economic potential of Wellesbourne Airfield, particularly its proximity to the University of Warwick’s Stratford campus” and that the authority “supports the principle of employment uses on the site to capitalise on high-value manufacturing and engineering opportunities”.