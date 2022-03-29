Home   News   Article

Playing for Ukraine - the Cov Kozaks headline Stratford fundraiser

By David Adamson
Published: 10:03, 29 March 2022

In the weeks since the invasion of Ukraine, support has sprung up across south with an abundance of fundraisers and appeals.

The 12-hour Music Marathon at The Bull pub in Old Town is one such fundraiser, where some of Stratford’s musicians will be showing their support.

Cov Kozaks (55629379)
Headlining the event will be Cov Kozaks, a Coventry-based band of second-generation Ukrainians, whose contemporary takes on their country’s folk music has been the result of a deep love of its music, culture and people, as drummer Andriy Buniak, explained.

