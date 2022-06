NEW environmentally-friendly shop Zero opened at the weekend in the building once occupied by Coiffure by David in Rother Street.

Its zero-plastic products range from food to cleaning items, and is a sister branch to one in Leamington.

Zero Store owner Charlie Demetriou, left, pictured this week afetr the new Stratford venture opened with team member Fliss Bennett. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57644931)

Both are owned and run by Charlie Demetriou.