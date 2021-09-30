A fitting place has been found for a memorial plaque to Ellis Creez.

The actor, well known for being one of the Shakespeares at Tudor World, tragically took his own life July and his friends had hoped to have a plaque in his memory erected in the theatre gardens.

However after the RSC declined the request, the plaque was found a home on a wall at Tudor World.

Owner Janet Ford said: “We may not have had the plaque we wanted and where we wanted it, but we are happy with this one.”

Ellis’s friend Tim Withers added: “In retrospect, the most fitting place. Tudor World was a haven for Ellis, where he knew that he was loved and admired.”

On 22nd September, on what would have been his 44th birthday, friends of Ellis’ held a celebration of his life at the theatre gardens.

