Moreton Morrell comes together to make summer fete bigger and better than ever

By Lise Evans
-
levans@stratford-herald.com
Published: 11:00, 19 July 2023

A VILLAGE school, church and wider community worked together on Saturday (8th July) to make Moreton Morrell’s fete a resounding success.

The event at Moreton Morrell CE Primary School brought out families, armed with brollies but determined to enjoy a day of fun and games.

Organised with support from the Church of the Holy Cross and other organisations, attractions included a bouncy castle, tombola, face painting, barbecue and bar.

