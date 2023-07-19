A VILLAGE school, church and wider community worked together on Saturday (8th July) to make Moreton Morrell’s fete a resounding success.

The event at Moreton Morrell CE Primary School brought out families, armed with brollies but determined to enjoy a day of fun and games.

Organised with support from the Church of the Holy Cross and other organisations, attractions included a bouncy castle, tombola, face painting, barbecue and bar.