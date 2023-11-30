A man, 31, from Snitterfield was arrested on suspicion of drink driving in the early hours of this morning (Thursday) after he crashed into a flower planter on Waterside.

Stratford Police said: “At around 2.40am this morning our quite brilliant colleagues at Stratford-on-Avon District Council CCTV spotted a car leave the Sheep Street car park. It headed down to the junction with the waterfront and the driver managed to crash into one of the chunky plant pots.

Planter posed by a model (not the actual heroic Waterside planter)

“Our friends at the council alerted us and we headed over. Upon arrival the driver was breathalysed.

“A 31-year-old man from Snitterfield was promptly arrested on suspicion of drink driving. A search also saw the same man arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug.”

An officer added: “Our feelings are that the plant pot should receive a commendation for stopping an alleged offender. Seriously though, we're incredibly glad that this didn't turn out in a different way.”