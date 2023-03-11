Home   News   Article

Plant life that's out to cause a fright in Stratford

By Gill Sutherland
Published: 13:36, 11 March 2023

Something green and bushy was startling shoppers in Stratford town centre last week.

Don’t worry, triffids had not descended from outer space to gobble up mankind, it was just the Giant Bushman here to bring some cheer.

Giant Bushman (62822958)
Disguised as a huge pot plant, the Giant Bushman suddenly came alive stretching out a twiggy hand as unsuspecting pedestrians strolled by. The response was usually a panicked look or scream followed by giggles and the odd swear word.

