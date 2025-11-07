Plans to super-size Shipston with 1,600 extra homes, a second primary school and new bridge

PLANS that would see Shipston hugely increase in size with an extra bridge over the river have been widely condemned as crazy by furious residents.

Developers have submitted proposals for over 1,600 new houses – including 466 homes on the west side and 1,150 more on the east by Fell Mill.

The proposal also includes an 80-bedroom care facility, riverside park, open space provision, primary school, food retail unit (up to 2,499sqm), a local centre, a bridge over River Stour and associated infrastructure.

If planning was eventually approved – and the houses built – this would increase the size of Shipston by a whopping 67 per cent.

Founded in 2015, developer Mackenzie Miller Homes (MMH) describes itself as “a privately owned company, that specialises in building homes across the wider Warwickshire area and The Cotswolds”.

It has multiple scoping and speculative applications with various planning authorities, including Stratford and the Cotswolds district councils.

Shipston town centre. Photo: Foxglovesi @commons.wikimedia.org

In the case of Shipston, MMH is asking SDC for a ‘scoping opinion’ to understand what information needs to be included in an environmental statement.

Campaigners and councillors against mass development in the area say the town is not suitable, and point to ongoing flooding and sewerage issues, lack of transport and the fact that 700 new homes have already been built in recent years.

Campaign group Save Our Shipston has launched a fundraising drive so that it can employ experts who can best advise on issues such as impact on the environment, so it can better resist unwanted development.

SOS supporter Kelly Reynolds commented: “Developers are proposing to build 1,150 houses on the beautiful fields east of the River Stour.

“If this goes ahead, we’ll lose all of it – the open countryside so many of us walk with our dogs, children, family and friends – and it would be gone forever.

“It’s a huge scale, like adding half the size of Shipston again. The impact on our town and local environment would be severe.”

She added: “I’ve walked these fields since I was a child and I’m not ready to lose them forever without a bloody great fight.”

Agreeing, Sara Kay added: “They’re planning to build another whole town! Its jaws will suck the life out of Shipston and our beautiful environment. We have to keep opposing.”

Meanwhile Clive Ettritch emphasised the poor transport links: “Its totally nuts,” he said of the scoping application. “Where are these proposed inhabitants going to work? Shipston? No: Stratford, Banbury, Warwick and Gaydon. How sensible is that putting homes 10 to 18 miles away from centres of work. So we will fill our badly maintained roads up.”

Giving his view, district councillor Dave Passingham (Green, Shipston South) said: “There are many good planning reasons to object to any more building around Shipston. For a start the population increase means existing infrastructure, especially the sewers, cannot cope.”

Cllr Passingham is disappointed that developers are putting in applications that do not comply with Local Plan parameters – the blueprint developed by local councils to decide where is best for development.

“One of the objectives of the Local Plan is that development should be in sustainable travel locations, yet Shipston has no train station and there is an inadequate bus service to Stratford,” he said. “Major employers have left Shipston in recent years and many people must travel long distances by car to work.

“There are many places in the district that have better infrastructure on which to build than Shipston. If the objectives laid out in the draft Local Plan were stuck to there would be no building around Shipston except perhaps a small amount for local need.”

Responding previously to concerns over MMH developments in the Cotswolds, George Mackenzie, who is in charge of land and planning for the company said: “We are a SME (small and medium enterprise) house builder that specialises in sensitive development across the region. As SMEs can play a big part in ensuring the delivery of expedient, quality social housing that protects the district from unscrupulous, speculative development from national house builders.”

As previously reported in the Herald, Stratford District Council is currently considering three other major planning applications for housing in Shipston.

They are: 90 homes on a 3.86-hectare site off Darlingscote Road, up to 120 homes on 6.91 hectares of agricultural land at Shoulderway Lane and up to 100 homes on a 5.2-hectare site in Tilemans Lane.