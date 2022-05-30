THERE is still time to have a say on a scheme to make Stratford more pedestrian-friendly – but action is also under way to tackle the number of empty shops and the amount of traffic coming into the town centre.

In last week’s Herald we reported there had been more than 600 responses to proposals for changes to Bridge Street, High Street, and Union Street – and that consultation remains open until Saturday, 5th June.

But while that scheme has grabbed the spotlight with its vision of a central walkway along Bridge Street, High Street being closed between 11am and 4pm and more – details have emerged this week that other changes are being pursued to help the town thrive.

The driving force is Stratford Strategic Partnership, which is made up of key public and private sector players.

A vision for the future of Stratford Town Centre

It said this week that work carried out by specialists People and Places Insight – as part of a closer look at Stratford district’s main eight high streets – offered evidence that supported what it saw as the main challenges.

The partnership is chaired by the RSC’s Geraldine Collinge, who told the Herald more about its approach to filling empty shops and to reducing town centre traffic: “We have undertaken an audit of vacant properties and landlord ownership in the town centre and have spoken individually with some of the major landlords on initial ideas to revitalise our high street offering.

“We are looking towards organising a full meeting with all landlords to discuss this further.

“We also have regular input from the Stratford Town Transport Group through its chairman Colin Stewart, who is a key member of the strategic partnership.

“The park and ride is a good example of what we are trying to influence as a partnership, as we think increasing its use is part of the solution to reducing congestion in Stratford.”

People and Places Insight carried out what it terms a benchmarking audit of Stratford town centre’s footfall, shops, and visitors’ opinions of the town during two visits in 2021. It also looked at Wellesbourne, Southam, Shipston, Bidford, Henley, Alcester and Studley.

The district council paid for the work with money from the government’s Welcome Back Fund, intended to help communities recover from the impact of the pandemic.

The Stratford survey showed there were worries about the number of empty shops, together with a wish for a better variety – and more than 70 per cent of people said parking was an issue, even though more than 39 per cent of spaces were empty on the day of the survey, higher than the UK average.

The consultation on the town centre road changes is available at: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk

A previous attempt to get levelling-up funding for the town centre project failed, but the aim is to be in a better place to bid again by showing the level of support for the plans.