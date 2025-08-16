Plans to open new children’s home in Bidford

PLANS have been drawn up to open a new children’s home in Bidford.

A planning application, submitted on behalf of Brighter Pathways, details a scheme to convert a dormer bungalow into a home with accommodation for up to four young people.

There would also be space for a staff bedroom, office, kitchen and lounge areas in the main dwelling and an annexe.

SDC

The planning documents, submitted to Stratford District Council, states: “The home will be registered with Ofsted and admissions will come from the placement portal and teams, with a keen focus on working with Warwickshire County Council to keep their young people in the county.

“The director of Brighter Pathways, Richard Perry, has strong working relationships within Warwickshire and this proposal, following consultations with the commissioning and placement teams within the council, who have confirmed there is a recognised need for children's residential care in this location.”

It adds: “Warwickshire County Council is keen to increase the local supply of facilities, to enable placements within the county itself and to reduce the need to relocate children further afield. Locating vulnerable children within unfamiliar areas has been recognised to cause unnecessary and additional disruption during often very difficult circumstances.”

SDC will have to make a decision about the plans by 1st October.